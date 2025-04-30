Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of campaigners dressed as pirates have hit out over poor ferry services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight — targeting operators including Wightlink, which runs key routes to and from the city.

Wightlink’s Portsmouth–Fishbourne car ferry and Portsmouth Harbour–Ryde FastCat are among the Island’s busiest and most direct ferry routes — offering journey times as short as 22 minutes. These services are crucial for both Islanders commuting to Portsmouth for work, healthcare, and education, and for Portsmouth residents visiting family or travelling to the Island.

While no one at the protest spoke directly to Portsmouth passengers, the issues raised are likely to resonate with many city residents who rely on cross-Solent ferries as a regular part of daily life, particularly during peak travel periods like the summer holidays and major events.

Protesters in Cowes High Street wearing pirate outfits and placards over unreliable and expensive ferry services to the Isle of Wight - including from Portsmouth | Rufus Pickles/LDRS

Islanders say services are becoming “unaffordable, unreliable and unsustainable” — and are demanding government action to regulate the market.

The protest was timed to coincide with a visit by Mike Kane MP, Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security, who chaired a roundtable in Cowes focused on the future of cross-Solent ferry services. Demonstrators held placards with slogans including “We’ve been plundered” and “No more dubloons for ferry tycoons” — a theatrical but pointed critique of ferry firms they accuse of putting profits ahead of people.

‘A natural monopoly’ with no regulation

Sir Paul Kenny, former head of the GMB union and a prominent ferry campaigner, told reporters: “It’s time for change. Everybody knows the ferries are overpriced and debt-laden — it can’t go on. There has to be a political intervention. There’s no structure, no regulation.”

Crossing from the island are served by three operators — Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel — but campaigners argue the market acts more like a monopoly than a competitive system.

Isle of Wight West MP Richard Quigley (Labour) said: “The Department for Transport aren’t admitting it’s a problem, so we need to make them aware it is a problem. It’s a huge issue — it’s our only option for travelling across the Solent.”

East Wight MP Joe Robertson (Conservative) added: “Prices have gone up, timetables have dwindled and reliability has got worse. I don’t trust the ferry companies to make the change we need — they owe their responsibilities to one group of people and one group only, their shareholders.”

Minister confronted by ferry users

Bronwyn Hamilton Brown speaking to Mike Kane MP over ferry crossings to the Isle of Wight | Rufus Pickles/LDRS

As Mr Kane arrived at Cowes’s Island Sailing Club for the roundtable, he was confronted on the seafront by Bronwyn Hamilton Brown from the Wightlink Users group.

“Please take us seriously. We’re the user group with 10,500 members — and that’s just for Wightlink,” she told him, criticising the Department for Transport’s earlier response to public concerns as dismissive.

Mr Kane replied: “That’s why I’m here today… to listen to people,” before shaking hands and heading into the venue.

Another protester, Mark Rogers, said: “The Island is being destroyed economically and socially by the ferry services. They’re incredibly expensive, very unreliable and increasingly poor in the service they’re providing.” He called for the government to regulate the market with fare caps and a public service obligation.

Operators respond

Wightlink's St. Clare Ferry arriving into Portsmouth | Tim Sheerman-Chase/Flickr

Wightlink, which runs the busiest ferry routes to and from Portsmouth, said it welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the roundtable discussions.

A spokesperson said: “Wightlink was pleased to contribute to the Isle of Wight Ferries Roundtable in Cowes, chaired by Maritime Minister Mike Kane. There was a good exchange of views and some positive next steps to take forward. Everyone at Wightlink cares about the needs and concerns of our Island customers.”

Hovertravel's Isle of Wight hovercraft at Southsea | Mark Wordy/Flickr

Red Funnel chief executive Fran Collins described the meeting as “open and productive”, while Hovertravel said it valued the chance to collaborate with the local council and the Minister’s office to meet the needs of the Island community.

Next steps unclear — but pressure building

The government has made no formal commitment following the meeting, but Mr Kane said his visit was about “listening to concerns and seeing how government can help”.

While ferry operators defended their roles and reiterated support for the Island economy, campaigners argue that without formal regulation and political pressure, meaningful change is unlikely.

With more than 10,000 already backing Wightlink Users group’s calls for reform — and thousands more relying on cross-Solent travel from Portsmouth and beyond — pressure on ministers and ferry firms is expected to intensify.