A busy ferry is currently not running due to a technical fault with two engines.

Wightlink's St Clare ferry remains out of service on the Portsmouth to Fishbourne route today (February 21) because of a technical problem involving two engines.

The Wightlink ferry St ClarePhoto credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Both of the engines have developed faults which are believed to be linked. As a result, Wightlink Ferry has cancelled all of St Clare’s scheduled sailings today and have informed customers.

St Faith is operating a shuttle service but it is fully booked.

A spokesperson for the Wightlink Ferry said: “We sincerely apologise for disrupting travel plans for our customers. If your sailing has been cancelled, please do not drive to our ports, which will be very busy.

“We would be grateful if you could cancel or amend your booking online, full refunds will be given free-of-charge.

“Engineers are working to fix the problem, and we hope to bring St Clare back as soon as we can.”

There will be extra sailings between Lymington and Yarmouth overnight and an update about St Clare Ferry is expected this afternoon.

Customers who need to travel to the Isle of Wight today can use Wightlink's FastCat foot passenger service free of charge and leave their vehicles in Wightlink's Gunwharf Road car park.