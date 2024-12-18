A woman has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been hospitalised following a serious crash.

This involved a white Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

She is currently being treated in hospital and the police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that could be relevant.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240548510. For more information about reporting information to the police online, click here.