Woman in 20s sustains life-threatening injuries after serious crash involving Toyota
Police were called at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 17) to reports of a collision on the A326 Hythe bypass.
This involved a white Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
She is currently being treated in hospital and the police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that could be relevant.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240548510. For more information about reporting information to the police online, click here.
