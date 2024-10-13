Woman in 20s sustains life threatening injuries in serious Fareham collision
A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision.
Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision on the B3334 Titchfield Road, at the junction with The Paddock, Stubbington, this evening.
The collision was reported at 3:39pm and police have confirmed that it involved a moped and a car. The rider of the moped, a woman in her 20s, has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Titchfield Road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident and diversions were put in place.
