A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision.

The collision was reported at 3:39pm and police have confirmed that it involved a moped and a car. The rider of the moped, a woman in her 20s, has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Titchfield Road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident and diversions were put in place.