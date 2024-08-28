Woman in 70s dies following fatal collision in Lymington, police launch appeal
The police were called at 1:54pm on August 27 to a report of a collision involving a blue Vauxhall Meriva and a pedestrian on Milford Road. Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, a 77-year-old woman from Lymington, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family have been informed and will be supported by officers.
The police remained in the area yesterday and a section of Milford Road was closed into the evening while officers carried out enquiries.
As part of the police investigation, a 60 year-old woman from Lymington has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She remains in police custody at this time.
The police would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around 1:50pm yesterday afternoon (August 27) and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.
