M27: Woman injured in four-vehicle pile up on motorway in Fareham as emergency services deployed
A woman in her 60s was injured in a four-vehicle crash on a major motorway.
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the crash on the M27 eastbound yesterday evening (January 15). The multi-vehicle pile-up took place just before junction 11 in Fareham.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: "At 5pm yesterday (Monday, January 15), officers were called to a report of a four-vehicle RTI on the M27, eastbound, just before junction 11. The vehicles involved in the incident were a Ford Transit, Nissan Juke, Renault Megane and Skoda Yeti.
"One of the drivers, a woman in her 60s, who was assessed at the scene by our partners from South Central Ambulance Service, suffered a minor injury."
Motorists faced queues up to junction 9 for Park gate while the emergency services cleared the scene. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240021186.