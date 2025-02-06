Woman sustains serious wrist injury following crash on M27 - police appeal launched

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST
A woman has sustained a serious wrist injury following a crash on the M27.

Police were called just after 6am yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) following reports of a collision involving a white BMW 230 and a lorry.

M27 placeholder image
M27

The crash happened between junctions 10 and 11 on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway and the driver of the BMW, a woman in her 20s, suffered a serious injury to her wrist.

The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250054148.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

