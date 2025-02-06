Woman sustains serious wrist injury following crash on M27 - police appeal launched
A woman has sustained a serious wrist injury following a crash on the M27.
Police were called just after 6am yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) following reports of a collision involving a white BMW 230 and a lorry.
The crash happened between junctions 10 and 11 on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway and the driver of the BMW, a woman in her 20s, suffered a serious injury to her wrist.
The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.