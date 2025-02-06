A woman has sustained a serious wrist injury following a crash on the M27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called just after 6am yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) following reports of a collision involving a white BMW 230 and a lorry.

M27

The crash happened between junctions 10 and 11 on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway and the driver of the BMW, a woman in her 20s, suffered a serious injury to her wrist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250054148.