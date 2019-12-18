Woman taken to hospital after lorry slams into car on the M275 in Portsmouth

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a lorry smashed into her car during a shock crash on a busy Portsmouth road.

The female driver’s car was left ‘stuck’ on the front of the heavy goods vehicle after the crash, which took place near the Morrisons store in Mile End Road, at the bottom of the M275 in Buckland.

A team of firefighters from Cosham fire station were called to the scene at 6.24am, alongside paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service.

Watch manager Craig Sadler, of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision involving an HGV and a car at 6.24am.

‘We assisted in removing one female casualty from the vehicle,’ he said. ‘She was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham. She was suffering from shock.’

Mile End Road, at the bottom of the M275 in Portsmouth, where the crash took place. Photo: Google

Watch manager Sadler added the crash was similar to one which made national headlines yesterday when pop star Ellie Goulding came to the aid of a man whose car was ‘T-boned’ by a Royal Mail lorry.

Speaking of the Portsmouth crash, he added: ‘The HGV collided with the woman’s car and moved it up the road. The car was stuck in the front of the truck. It was similar to the one involving Ellie Goulding yesterday.’

One lane was blocked during the crash in Portsmouth. It caused minor delays to commuter traffic.