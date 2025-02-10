Work is well underway for a major refurbishment of a key footbridge linking Fratton Railway Station to Goldsmith Avenue.

The bridge is closed until Monday April 28 to allow for the works which South Western Railway describe as ‘substantial’.

It said the works will ‘bring it up to modern loading standards, with scaffolding erected to allow engineers to work on the exterior elevations of the structure including painting the underside of the bridge’.

Fratton Railway Bridge works | Andrew Cooper

The closure means that rail passengers heading south after their journeys need to leave via the Selbourne Terrace exit and walk around and over the bridge at the top of Fratton Road to then access Goldsmith Avenue.

The closure comes ahead of a seven-day line closure in the city from February 15 to 21 with Network Rail engineers working around the clock to upgrade the railway in the Portsmouth area across a number of different worksites.

Signs warning of the closure of the footbridge at Fratton Railway Station | The News

The changes to services on these dates are:

Saturday, February 15:

London Waterloo-Portsmouth via Eastleigh services start and finish at Fareham

London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford services will be revised, starting and finishing at Havant

London Waterloo-Portsmouth & Southsea via Guildford services will start and finish at Haslemere

Southampton Central-Portsmouth services start and finish at Fareham

Buses will run between Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth Harbour

February 16 to 18:

London Waterloo-Portsmouth via Eastleigh services start and finish at Fareham

London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford services will be revised, starting and finishing at Havant

Southampton Central-Portsmouth services start and finish at Fareham

Buses will run between Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth Harbour

February 19 to Friday 21:

London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh services will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea.

Buses will run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Guildford services will be revised. Some services will start and finish at Haslemere, others will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea.

Buses will run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour