Work well underway for major refurbishment Fratton Railway Station footbridge - how long it is closed for
The bridge is closed until Monday April 28 to allow for the works which South Western Railway describe as ‘substantial’.
It said the works will ‘bring it up to modern loading standards, with scaffolding erected to allow engineers to work on the exterior elevations of the structure including painting the underside of the bridge’.
The closure means that rail passengers heading south after their journeys need to leave via the Selbourne Terrace exit and walk around and over the bridge at the top of Fratton Road to then access Goldsmith Avenue.
The closure comes ahead of a seven-day line closure in the city from February 15 to 21 with Network Rail engineers working around the clock to upgrade the railway in the Portsmouth area across a number of different worksites.
The changes to services on these dates are:
Saturday, February 15:
- London Waterloo-Portsmouth via Eastleigh services start and finish at Fareham
- London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford services will be revised, starting and finishing at Havant
- London Waterloo-Portsmouth & Southsea via Guildford services will start and finish at Haslemere
- Southampton Central-Portsmouth services start and finish at Fareham
- Buses will run between Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth Harbour
February 16 to 18:
- London Waterloo-Portsmouth via Eastleigh services start and finish at Fareham
- London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford services will be revised, starting and finishing at Havant
- Southampton Central-Portsmouth services start and finish at Fareham
- Buses will run between Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth Harbour
February 19 to Friday 21:
- London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh services will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea.
- Buses will run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour
- London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Guildford services will be revised. Some services will start and finish at Haslemere, others will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea.
- Buses will run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour