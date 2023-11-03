Drivers are delayed by half an hour on a busy Hampshire road due to an incident involving a heavy goods vehicle.

The A34 Northbound is currently closed between junction 9 of the M3 motorway and the A33 – near Winchester – due to the HGV leaving the road.

A National Highways South East spokesperson said the closure is likely to be closed for “a while” due to the complex nature of the recovery operation.

Heavy delays of at least 30 minutes on the A34.

They added: “The #A34 northbound between #M3 J9 and the #A33 near #Winchester is closed due to an HGV which has left the carriageway. Recovery are en route; however, due to the location, the road may remain closed until recovery is complete. There are delays of 20 minutes on approach.”