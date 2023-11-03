Traffic building on A34 near Winchester as HGV leaves carriageway in incident - drivers face 30 minute delays
The A34 Northbound is currently closed between junction 9 of the M3 motorway and the A33 – near Winchester – due to the HGV leaving the road.
A National Highways South East spokesperson said the closure is likely to be closed for “a while” due to the complex nature of the recovery operation.
They added: “The #A34 northbound between #M3 J9 and the #A33 near #Winchester is closed due to an HGV which has left the carriageway. Recovery are en route; however, due to the location, the road may remain closed until recovery is complete. There are delays of 20 minutes on approach.”
More details to follow.