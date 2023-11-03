A busy Portsmouth road will be shut for the rest of the week due to a burst sewer amidst the disruption caused by Storm Ciaran.

Eastern Road will be shut from 10.00m this morning (November 3) while “urgent sewer repairs” are carried out and drivers will be diverted to another route.

As previously reported, Southern Water confirmed that the burst took place on October 31 at approximately 10pm and despite efforts to minimise the impact on road users and the environment, a road closure will be put in place from tomorrow morning. The water company also acknowleged that the highway is a major route in and out of the city.

Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth City Council has warned motorists to allow for extra time in the wake of the damage, which will see the road closed until Monday, November 6.

A council spokesperson said: “The Eastern Road lane closure - both lanes southbound will be closed from 10am on Friday until Monday afternoon for urgent sewer repairs carried out by Southern Water. The closure will be in place between Farlington roundabout to Anchorage Road junction. A diversion route will be in place for drivers. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”

A Southern Water spokeperson added: “To carry out a full repair we will be closing the southbound lanes of Eastern Road near Morrisons from 10am on Friday to Monday. This willimpact the access from the M27.