60 minute delays for M27 drivers as incident blocks lane between Park Gate and Burseldon
Hampshire motorists are delayed this morning due to an incident which has blocked one lane of motorway traffic.
Drivers on the M27 westbound – between Park Gate and Bursledon – will see their morning commutes disrupted as two lanes of the road are currently blocked.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - 2 lanes are BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, delays of approx 60 minutes.”
Delays of about 60 minutes are expected.
The nature and severity of the incident is currently unknown. More details to follow.