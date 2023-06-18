The accident happened at about 5.45am on Thursday in Southampton.

Police say that the white HGV came out of the Red Funnel Ferry terminal and hit a set of traffic lights on the A33, Town Quay.

The stretch of road where the accident happened by Southampton Docks

A spokeswoman said: ‘Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who stopped to help, the driver, a 40-year-old man from Bournemouth, was later pronounced dead in hospital.’

His family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police now want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who has not yet come forward, and are particularly keen on dashcam footage.