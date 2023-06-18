Bournemouth lorry driver dies in Southampton after his truck hits traffic lights after leaving Red Funnel ferry terminal
The accident happened at about 5.45am on Thursday in Southampton.
Police say that the white HGV came out of the Red Funnel Ferry terminal and hit a set of traffic lights on the A33, Town Quay.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who stopped to help, the driver, a 40-year-old man from Bournemouth, was later pronounced dead in hospital.’
His family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.
Police now want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who has not yet come forward, and are particularly keen on dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can report it via the police’s website or call 101 quoting reference 44230236833/Operation Gerrera.