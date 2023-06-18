News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Bournemouth lorry driver dies in Southampton after his truck hits traffic lights after leaving Red Funnel ferry terminal

An HGV driver died after his truck hit traffic lights after leaving a ferry port.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 15:03 BST

The accident happened at about 5.45am on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO READ: Appeal goes out to find missing 16-year-old girl

Police say that the white HGV came out of the Red Funnel Ferry terminal and hit a set of traffic lights on the A33, Town Quay.

The stretch of road where the accident happened by Southampton DocksThe stretch of road where the accident happened by Southampton Docks
The stretch of road where the accident happened by Southampton Docks
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman said: ‘Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who stopped to help, the driver, a 40-year-old man from Bournemouth, was later pronounced dead in hospital.’

His family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police now want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who has not yet come forward, and are particularly keen on dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can report it via the police’s website or call 101 quoting reference 44230236833/Operation Gerrera.