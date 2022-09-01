A27 Crash: Southsea man killed after being hit by lorry in 'serious collision' in Hilsea, Portsmouth
A MAN has been killed after being hit by a lorry in Hilsea.
The ‘serious collision’ happened yesterday at 8.40pm on the A27 westbound – closing the carriageway as a result.
Emergency services rushed to the incident, between the junctions of the Eastern Road and Portsbridge roundabout.
The 29-year-old pedestrian, from Southsea, died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This was a particularly challenging scene for both members of the public caught up in its aftermath and first responders attending it.
‘I would like to thank those members of the public held at the scene for a short time for their patience.
‘I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have driven past the area immediately afterwards, to come forward.’
Anyone with information, or dash cam footage of the incident, or the lorry or pedestrian, are advised to call 101, quoting 44220355332.