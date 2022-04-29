A27 traffic chaos after collision involving lorry creates 'three miles of congestion'

'Severe delays' of more than half an hour have been reported on the A27 eastbound between the Emsworth services and A259 Fishbourne roundabout. The average speed has been reported as five mph.

A lorry reportedly got stuck in a ditch two miles before Fishbourne.

A27. Picture: Highways England

In a social media statement just before 7am, National Highways wrote: ‘One lane is closed on the A27 eastbound between the A259 Emsworth and the A259 Chichester due to a collision involving a lorry.

‘There is about three miles of congestion approaching the incident which is likely to add about half an hour to your journey.’

In an update just over half an hour later, National Highways stated that all lanes were now reopened, adding: ‘Long delays remain in the area but this will start to ease now.’