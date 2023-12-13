A27 westbound between Chichester and Emsworth has now reopened following a serious collision
The A27 between the Fishbourne Roundabout and the Emsworth junction was closed to traffic earlier today at around 12.30pm after a two-vehicle collision collision near Southbourne. Diversions were put in place along the A259, and there were long tailbacks on the diversion route, the B2146 via Funtington and other surrounding roads as drivers made their way along alternative roads. There were also delays on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 from the scene of the accident back to Havant, with drivers slowing down near the scene.
Earlier today emergency services has hoped the road would be reopened before the evening rush hour but this turned out not to be the case. In a tweet on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, National Highways: South-East confirmed: “The #A27 westbound between the #A259 (east) near #Chichester & #A259 (west) near #Havant is now fully open. Thanks for being patient.”
The cause of the collision is being investigated.