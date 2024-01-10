News you can trust since 1877
A3 incident blocks lane in Clanfield area as traffic delays build

Drivers are facing delays this afternoon due to an incident which has blocked one lane of a major road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT
The incident, which took place on the A3 at Chalton Lane, is currently disrupting motorists – and journeys are delayed.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports: “#A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident, delays on approach.”

The nature and severity of the incident are currently unconfirmed. More details to follow.

