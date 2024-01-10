A3 incident blocks lane in Clanfield area as traffic delays build
Drivers are facing delays this afternoon due to an incident which has blocked one lane of a major road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, which took place on the A3 at Chalton Lane, is currently disrupting motorists – and journeys are delayed.
NOW READ: Delays on A27 westbound
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports: “#A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident, delays on approach.”
The nature and severity of the incident are currently unconfirmed. More details to follow.