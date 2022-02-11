Hampshire traffic: A32 closed in both directions after vehicle 'overturns' and delays are building plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
A vehicle has overturned and caused the A32 to be closed in Monkwood between Sages Lane and Petersfield Road.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Friday, 11 February, 2022, 09:25
- A32 closed in both directions in Monkwood
A32 is closed in both directions
And this is why there are delays on the A32
Here’s what is causing delays on A27
Police confirm road was closed due to ‘serious’ collision
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 3.04pm yesterday (9 February) to reports of a serious road traffic collision on the A325 near Greatham.
‘Officers attended the scene following a collision involving a Volkswagen Caddy and a Honda motorcycle.
‘The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.’
Road is now open again
Drivers warned of delays
This road is closed in Hampshire this evening
A3(M) has reopened, according to Romanse
AA Traffic reports that ‘recovery work’ is taking place on A3(M)
On its website, AA Traffic says: ‘Road closed and long delays due to recovery work and earlier crash on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece West (Horndean / Cowplain) and J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville).
‘Congestion to roads though Waterlooville as traffic seeks alternative routes....’
