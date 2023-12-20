News you can trust since 1877
A32 Droxford Road to shut for one week in Wickham area while roadworks are completed

A Hampshire road will be shut for a week early next year while “carriageway drainage repairs” are carried out.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Dec 2023, 19:04 GMT
Part of the A32 Droxford Road near Wickham – from the crossroad junction with B2177 Southwick Road/Bridge Street/A32 School Road to north of Rookesbury Park Farm – will shut for one week starting on Monday, January 8.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “During the works the road will be closed to through traffic 24/7 but local access will be maintained for businesses and residents where possible.”

You can find more information about upcoming roadworks in the Portsmouth area here: https://www.hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance/plannedmaintenance.

