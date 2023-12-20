A32 Droxford Road to shut for one week in Wickham area while roadworks are completed
A Hampshire road will be shut for a week early next year while “carriageway drainage repairs” are carried out.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Part of the A32 Droxford Road near Wickham – from the crossroad junction with B2177 Southwick Road/Bridge Street/A32 School Road to north of Rookesbury Park Farm – will shut for one week starting on Monday, January 8.
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “During the works the road will be closed to through traffic 24/7 but local access will be maintained for businesses and residents where possible.”
You can find more information about upcoming roadworks in the Portsmouth area here: https://www.hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance/plannedmaintenance.