Gosport's Nesbit Close to be partially shut for two weeks while footway repairs are made
Gosport drivers will face disruption in the new year as two weeks of road maintenance is carried out.
Nesbitt Close, Gosport, from the junction with Tukes Avenue, will be partially closed for two weeks starting on Tuesday, January 2, while repairs to the footway are made.
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “During the works a phased road closure will be in place between approximately 7:30am – 6pm each day, to maintain access for the residents.”
Delays are likely in the area during this period. For further details about road closures and roadworks planned in the area, visit https://www.hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance/plannedmaintenance.