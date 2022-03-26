The A334, which runs from Wickham to Botley, was closed both ways between the A3035 Botley Rd and Lockhams Hill after an accident.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 10.24am to reports of a single vehicle collision on Wickham Road, Curdridge.

‘A motorcycle had collided with a hedgerow. The rider has suffered serious injuries.’

The Romanse traffic service recommended that drivers avoid the area as delays built up, but now the road is open again.