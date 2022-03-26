A334 near Botley in Hampshire now reopened after being both ways because of an accident

A HAMPSHIRE A-road has been reopened after a motorbike accident in which the rider suffered serious injuries.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 12:08 pm
The A334, which runs from Wickham to Botley, was closed both ways between the A3035 Botley Rd and Lockhams Hill after an accident.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 10.24am to reports of a single vehicle collision on Wickham Road, Curdridge.

‘A motorcycle had collided with a hedgerow. The rider has suffered serious injuries.’

The Romanse traffic service recommended that drivers avoid the area as delays built up, but now the road is open again.

The A334 between Wickham and Botley Picture: Google
