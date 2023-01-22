The A34 has been closed along both the northbound and southbound carriageways, with motorists being urged to avoid the area.

Posting about the incident on social media, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary tweeted: ‘Officers are currently dealing with a serious collision on the southbound A34, near to Skinners Green.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Road closures are in place on both the southbound and northbound carriageways, and the public are urged to avoid the area at this time. We will update when the road is open.’