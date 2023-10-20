A34 traffic incident blocks lane between Bullington Cross and Whitchurch with "heavy delays" building
Drivers are facing “heavy delays” this morning after a traffic incident blocked one lane of a busy road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists on the A34 Northbound, between Bullington Cross and Whitchurch, are caught in the disruption and can expect journeys to take longer this morning (October 20).
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A34 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between #A303 #BullingtonCross and B3400 #Whitchurch due to an RTI, heavy delays bulding.”
The nature and severity of the incident are currently unknown. More details to follow.