A3(M) closure: Man in his 20s dies after incident on motorway near Bedhampton
A MAN has died after suffering severe injuries in an incident that closed several lanes of the A3(M) this morning.
Police were called just before 6am to a report of man in his 20s having suffered life-threatening injuries on the A3(M) near Bedhampton.
Officers closed two southbound lanes of the road while they attended the scene.
The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Read More
His death is not being treated as suspicious and it is believed that no-one else was involved in the incident, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.
‘Enquiries are ongoing as to the exact circumstances.
‘A file will be prepared for the coroner.’