A3(M) crash leaves lane blocked and delays for morning rush hour drivers
A crash on the A3(M) during this morning’s rush hour is causing delays for drivers.
The accident happened northbound near junction 12 for Horndean and Cowplain with 20 minute delays reported.
AA Traffic posted: “One lane blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A3(M) Northbound near J2 B2149 Dell Piece West (Horndean / Cowplain). Travel time is around 20 minute.”