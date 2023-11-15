News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

A3(M) crash leaves lane blocked and delays for morning rush hour drivers

A crash on the A3(M) during this morning’s rush hour is causing delays for drivers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Nov 2023, 08:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The accident happened northbound near junction 12 for Horndean and Cowplain with 20 minute delays reported.

READ NOW: Bus knife attack

AA Traffic posted: “One lane blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A3(M) Northbound near J2 B2149 Dell Piece West (Horndean / Cowplain). Travel time is around 20 minute.”

Related topics:Horndean