A3(M) near Farlington hit by heavy delays after police incident closed two lanes of busy road
POLICE are responding to an incident on the A3(M) near Farlington, causing heavy delays after two lanes of the busy road were shut at rush hour.
Lanes two and three of the southbound carriageway were closed near Junction 5 of the road at 7.07am this morning.
The lanes have now been re-opened, but drivers are being told to expect heavy delays of half an hour as traffic clears, according to a tweet from Hampshire County Council’s transport team.
A social media message from the ROMANSE account said: ‘#A3M #Farlington Southbound - lanes 2 and 3 are CLOSED at J5/A2030 #Farlington due to a police incident, heavy delays.’
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.