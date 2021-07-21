A3(M) near Farlington hit by heavy delays after police incident closed two lanes of busy road

POLICE are responding to an incident on the A3(M) near Farlington, causing heavy delays after two lanes of the busy road were shut at rush hour.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 7:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 7:58 am
Congestion between Junction 5 and Junction 4 of the A3(M) can be seen on motorway CCTV. Picture: Highways England
Congestion between Junction 5 and Junction 4 of the A3(M) can be seen on motorway CCTV. Picture: Highways England

Lanes two and three of the southbound carriageway were closed near Junction 5 of the road at 7.07am this morning.

The lanes have now been re-opened, but drivers are being told to expect heavy delays of half an hour as traffic clears, according to a tweet from Hampshire County Council’s transport team.

Read More

Read More
Walk-in Covid vaccines available at Fratton Park in Portsmouth this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A social media message from the ROMANSE account said: ‘#A3M #Farlington Southbound - lanes 2 and 3 are CLOSED at J5/A2030 #Farlington due to a police incident, heavy delays.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.