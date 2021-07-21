Congestion between Junction 5 and Junction 4 of the A3(M) can be seen on motorway CCTV. Picture: Highways England

Lanes two and three of the southbound carriageway were closed near Junction 5 of the road at 7.07am this morning.

The lanes have now been re-opened, but drivers are being told to expect heavy delays of half an hour as traffic clears, according to a tweet from Hampshire County Council’s transport team.

A social media message from the ROMANSE account said: ‘#A3M #Farlington Southbound - lanes 2 and 3 are CLOSED at J5/A2030 #Farlington due to a police incident, heavy delays.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

