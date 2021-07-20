Anyone aged 18 years and over will be able to get a jab without an appointment at Portsmouth Football Club's stadium from midday to 6pm on Sunday, July 25.

Individuals will be able to get their first or second dose (if it's been eight weeks since their first dose) of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are being offered at St James' Hospital.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krishan Patel with the Covid vaccine at Goldchem pharmacy, Southsea on 16 July 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Stephanie Clark, Portsmouth vaccination lead at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to be offering Covid-19 vaccinations at pop-up clinics around the city. It’s important that we offer as many people the opportunity to receive their life-saving jabs, and we hope that by hosting these clinics in iconic locations across Portsmouth, including Fratton Park, that even more people will come forward for their vaccine.’

It comes as The News called on residents to get the vaccine as part of our Grab a Jab campaign.

As of July 18, a total of 141,985 adults in Portsmouth had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, and 105,933 had received their second. This equates to 74.8 per cent and 55.8 per cent of the adult population respectively.

Chief commercial officer at Portsmouth FC, Anna Mitchell, added: ‘We are delighted to be able to host and support the national vaccination programme in partnership with the Solent NHS Trust. It is so important that fans and members of our local community take up the opportunity to be vaccinated to protect each other, and welcome fans back to Fratton Park safely.’

The News is urging residents to 'grab a jab'

Helen Atkinson, director of public health at Portsmouth City Council, said it was more important ‘than ever before’ to get vaccinated.

‘Getting the second dose is vital to getting longer lasting and maximum protection offered by the vaccines, with recent research also showing they are highly effective against the Delta variant of the virus,’ she said.

‘Make this weekend the weekend you get your vaccination.’

Other walk-in clinics are being offered throughout the city to make it easier for people to get their vaccination.

This week, walk-in clinics are available at:

St James' Hospital, Locksway Road, from 8am to 7.30pm - daily (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Moderna).

Lalys Pharmacy, Guildhall Walk, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday - daily until July 50 (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer).

Mr Miyagi's bar, Guildhall Walk, 12 to 6pm on Thursday, July 22 (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer).

If you are unable to attend any of the walk-in clinics but would still like your vaccination, you can use the national booking system to book an appointment via the NHS website or by calling 119.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron