Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported at 8am that a road traffic accident blocked a lane on the M27 westbound.

This has now been cleared and the delays have eased.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

The blockage took place between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 5 at Eastleigh.

ROMANSE reported this morning: ‘M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 Hedge End and J5/A335 Eastleigh due to an RTI, short delays.’

ROMANSE reports the lane blockage on the M27 westbound has now been cleared.

