Bishops Waltham road reopens following fatal collision as a man is arrested following the death of a motorcyclist
A busy road has now reopened to traffic following a fatal collision this morning.
Winchester Road in Bishops Waltham had been closed since around 7.30am this morning (December 19) in both directions between Tangier Lane and the B3035/B2177 roundabout after a collision between a car and a motorcycle. As a result of the collision a motorcyclists died at the scene. A driver has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving and remains in custody.
The road has now reopened and traffic delays have cleared.