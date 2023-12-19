Police are appealing for information and witnesses after being called to Winchester Road at 7.23am this morning (Tuesday, 19 December) following a collision between a Lexmoto Diablo and a Ford Ranger.A police spokesperson said: “Sadly the rider of motorbike, a 33-year-old man from Clanfield, died at the scene. His family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. A 43-year-old man from Bishops Waltham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving. He is currently in police custody. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.“If you have any information that may assist us, or relevant dash-cam footage, please call 101 quoting reference 44230516645 or report online via our website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/”