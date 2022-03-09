Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the blockage between junction 5 Eastleigh and junction 7 Hedge End at 7.36am.

Delays backed up to the M3, but after Hampshire Roads Policing Unit rushed to the scene and cleared the carriageway, traffic is easing.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - RTI CLEARED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd, delay easing on approach.’

A statement on Twitter from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Lanes 3 + 4 have now re-opened on the #M27 eastbound between junction 5 and 7.’

ROMANSE reported: ‘‘#M27 Eastbound - Two lanes BLOCKED due to RTI between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd, heavy delay building on approach.

‘#M27 Eastbound - Two lanes remain BLOCKED due to RTI between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd, approximately 25 minutes delay heading back towards #M3.’

There are other motoring delays between Fareham and Gosport.

ROMANSE said: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - Slow northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Wych Ln and A27/Quay St Rbt, approximately 15 minutes delay.’

