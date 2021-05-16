BMW crash on A3(M) closes one lane as emergency services rush to scene

Emergency services are on the scene after a BMW crashed into the treeline on the southbound slip at junction 3 for Waterlooville.

One lane has been closed by police while the vehicle is being recovered.

Picture: @HantsPolRoads

Posting on Twitter about the incident, @HantsPolRoads said: ‘A3M at J3, waterlooville is very busy.

‘Southbound on slip closed for an accident and hulbert road down to one lane whilst recovering the second accident.’

More to follow.

