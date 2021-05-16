BMW crash on A3(M) closes one lane as emergency services rush to scene
MOTORISTS are experiencing delays on the A3(M) following a crash earlier this afternoon.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 2:39 pm
Emergency services are on the scene after a BMW crashed into the treeline on the southbound slip at junction 3 for Waterlooville.
One lane has been closed by police while the vehicle is being recovered.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth restaurants excited for 'proper dining atmosphere' as indoor dining r...
Posting on Twitter about the incident, @HantsPolRoads said: ‘A3M at J3, waterlooville is very busy.
‘Southbound on slip closed for an accident and hulbert road down to one lane whilst recovering the second accident.’
More to follow.