Police reported the driver of a blue BMW managed to walk away from the wreckage on Wednesday. The vehicle was driven into the bushes by the side of the road.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit described it as a ‘stunt’ on Twitter and published a picture of the scene at 9.37am. They added the driver was not injured in the crash.

Police said the driver of this BMW was 'lucky' not to be seriously injured in this crash on the A3. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

The force also warned motorists to take extra care when travelling in difficult conditions. ‘Driver of this BMW is lucky to have walked away from this stunt on A3 without any injuries,’ the force tweeted.

‘We urge you to drive carefully according to the road surface weather conditions.’

