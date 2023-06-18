News you can trust since 1877
Missing girl: Appeal goes out to find 16-year-old Kaitlin from Warsash

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

Kaitlin, 16, from Warsash was last seen on SaturdayJUN17 and police think she is likely to be in Warsash, Locks Heath or Hedge End.

She is white, of petite build, with long mousey brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black boobtube-style top, grey jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Kaitlin, 16, from Warsash, who has gone missing and has not been seen since yesterday. Anyone who has seen Kaitlin, or knows where she is, can call 999 quoting 44230241378Kaitlin, 16, from Warsash, who has gone missing and has not been seen since yesterday. Anyone who has seen Kaitlin, or knows where she is, can call 999 quoting 44230241378
Anyone who has seen Kaitlin, or has any information about where she is, can call 999 quoting reference 44230241378.