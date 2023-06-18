Missing girl: Appeal goes out to find 16-year-old Kaitlin from Warsash
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager.
Kaitlin, 16, from Warsash was last seen on SaturdayJUN17 and police think she is likely to be in Warsash, Locks Heath or Hedge End.
She is white, of petite build, with long mousey brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black boobtube-style top, grey jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen Kaitlin, or has any information about where she is, can call 999 quoting reference 44230241378.