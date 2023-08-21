Broom Way in Gosport has reopened following police investigations after woman found with serious head injuries
Police were called by the ambulance service at 8.10pm last night (August 20) after a member of the public found a woman in her 60’s on the pavement with serious head injuries along Broom Way, just south of Peel Common Roundabout.
The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she continues to receive treatment and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries are unexplained at this time.
The police implemented a road closure on Broom Way, between Peel Common Roundabout and the Brune Lane junction and the road has been closed off all day but the police have now reopened it ahead of rush hour traffic.