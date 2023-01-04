Police closed off Bury Road this morning following reports of the collision. A silver Skoda had struck a female, aged in her 70s – causing her serious harm.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called just before 11am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Bury Road. This involved a silver Skoda and a pedestrian.

Police said the collision took place in Bury Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.’

Emergency services closed the route and warned motorists to avoid the area outside Gosport War Memorial Hospital. At the time, Gosport police said: ‘Please avoid Bury Road, outside War Memorial Hospital. The road is closed following an accident. Emergency services are on the scene.

