Can you guess these 11 Portsmouth roads based on a single photograph of the street

We all know this city like the back of our hand, we always say.
By David George
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

But how well do you actually know Portsmouth and its roads?

Fresh inquests will take place for three patients who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital

We’ve put together this quiz to quite literally put your street smarts to the test. Some of the questions will be easier than others, so don’t get caught out!

Let us know how you got on by commenting on our Facebook page.

Good luck!

Clue: This is one of the main roads in and out of Portsmouth.

1. First question

Clue: This is one of the main roads in and out of Portsmouth. Photo: Sarah Standing

Clue: This road is known for its street art and synonymous cemetery.

2. Second question

Clue: This road is known for its street art and synonymous cemetery. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Clue: On weekends, this street ends up being nose-to-tail with traffic.

3. Third question

Clue: On weekends, this street ends up being nose-to-tail with traffic. Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Clue: This street in Southsea is known for its cracked and bumpy road surface

4. Fourth question

Clue: This street in Southsea is known for its cracked and bumpy road surface Photo: David George

