They were struck by a vehicle in Fraser Road, Bedhampton, on Monday (July 18) afternoon. Havant Police said on Facebook that officers closed the route following the “serious” collision.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 2.29pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a child in Fraser Road, Havant.

The collision took place in Fraser Road, Bedhampton, on July 18. Picture: Google Street View

"The child was taken to hospital for treatment.” The child’s current condition remains unknown.

