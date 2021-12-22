With just a few days left before Christmas, many will be embarking on journeys home to see loved ones.

Strict lockdown restrictions were in place last Christmas, meaning many did not get to visit friends and family so roads can be expected to be busier this year as motorists venture home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be many road closures in Hampshire over Christmas.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Here are the road closures for Hampshire throughout the festive season:

The motorway, which runs between Cadnam in the New Forest and Portsmouth, will see many closures throughout the festive season according to National Highways.

-From 8pm June 15 2020 to 6am December 21 2021, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M27 eastbound, junction 8 to junction 9.

Carriageway closure for M27 Smart Motorways, diversion via local authority network.

-From 9pm November 17 2020 to 6am January 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 westbound, junction 8.

Slip road closures for M27 Smart Motorways, diversion via Highways England network.

-From 8pm April 30 2021 to 6am January 8 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 westbound, junction 11.

Slip road and lane closures for M27 Smart Motorways, diversion via Highways England network.

-From 9pm October 6 2020 to 6am January 13 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 eastbound, junction 9.

Slip road closure for M27 Smart Motorways, diversion via Highways England network.

-From 9pm October 19 2020 to 6am January 22 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 westbound, junction 9.

Slip road and lane closures for M27 Smart Motorways, diversion via Highways England network.

-From 8pm October 6 2020 to 6am January 24 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 westbound, junction 8 to junction 9.

Lane closures for M27 Smart Motorways.

-From 9pm October 24 2018 to 6am January 29 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 westbound, junction 8.

Slip road and lane closures for M27 Smart Motorways, diversion via Highways England network.

-From 6am January 3 2019 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M27 westbound, junction 5 to 4.

Narrow lanes 50 mph for smart motorways.

-From 8pm November 1 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 12.

Lane closures for M27 Smart Motorways.

-From 6am November 8 2021 to 6am May 19 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to 14.

Narrow lanes and 50mph for M3 Smart Motorways.

-From 8pm November 8 2021 to 6am October 12 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to 14.

Lane closures for M3 Smart Motorways.

A3 (east Hampshire)

The A3 is a major road that connects Portsmouth to London.

-From 8pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Hazel Grove to Liphook.

Lane closure for drainage work.

-From 8pm December 13 2021 to 6am January 14 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3M southbound, junction 3 to 5.

A34

The A34 runs from the A33 and M3 at Winchester in Hampshire, to the A6 and A6042 in Salford.

-From 3pm December 8 to 6am December 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A34 southbound, Kingsworthy.

24/7 lane closures and 40mph speed limit for emergency bridge repairs.

SEE ALSO: M27 expansion for Welborne Garden Village could get even more expensive

M3

The M3 runs from Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, to Eastleigh, about 60 miles.

The route includes Aldershot, Basingstoke, Winchester, and Southampton.

-From 9pm January 18 2021 to 6am January 6 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 9.

Slip road and lane closures for M3 Smart Motorways, diversion via National Highways network.

-From 9pm December 11 2020 to 6am January 12 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 9.

Slip road closure for M3 Smart Motorways, diversion via National Highways network.

-From 9pm November 17 2020 to 6am January 15 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 12.

Slip road closures for M3 Smart Motorways, diversion via National Highways network.

• M3, from 9pm November 23 2020 to 6am January 22 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 11.

Slip road closures for M3 Smart Motorways, diversion via Highways England network.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron