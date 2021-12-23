Christmas traffic: Latest travel updates on M27, M25, M3, A27, A3(M) M275 and more as millions expected to hit the roads for pre-Christmas travel

MILLIONS of people are expected to hit the road ahead of Christmas over the coming 48 hours.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:47 am

If you are setting off today or perhaps on Christmas Eve, we will bring you all the latest travel updates.

Or perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Traffic jams could be seen on major roads in the coming hours.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest Christmas traffic and travel updates from Portsmouth roads

Last updated: Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 11:01

  • Millions expected to hit the roads before Christmas
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 11:01

Expect engineering works on South Western Railway

Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 10:54

Major Southern line to be closed over Christmas period

Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 10:53

Bit of disruption in Eastleigh

Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 10:53

We will bring you all the latest Christmas travel updates

Stick with our blog for all the latest Christmas traffic over the coming 48 hours!

Monday, 13 December, 2021, 11:36

Here’s what police have said about the incident

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 9.35am this morning to reports of a minor injury collision on Winchester Road, Shedfield.

‘The collision involved two vehicles. A car had collided with a trailer. A digger had then fallen off the trailer onto the road.’

Monday, 13 December, 2021, 11:13

‘Police incident’ in Shedfield

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 08:23

90 minute delays on the M3

Monday, 06 December, 2021, 14:46

M27 in Fareham partially closed due to flooding

Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 11:54

Incident has now cleared

Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 10:01

Lanes blocked on A2030 this morning

M27A27Hampshire County Council