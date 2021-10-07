The 85-year-old woman was walking over the zebra crossing in Vectis Way, Cosham, when she was hit by a white Nissan van just before midday.

Hampshire police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Cosham on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Horrified bystanders and shopkeepers in the high street rushed to her aid in the immediate aftermath and attempted to lift the van off her.

Seyad Sadat, owner of The Castle Sweets shop in High Street, was among those who involved in helping the woman.

Joined by Richard Paddon, owner of The Hertfordshire Coffee Company, and eight others, the desperate team of good Samaritans managed to lift the van just enough for the pensioner to be pulled free.

Recounting the ordeal, Mr Sadat told The News: ‘I was stood behind the counter when the accident happened. Richard ran out his store to help and I joined him.

‘I saw the lady was trapped under the van. I was just rushing around.

‘We tried to lift the minivan and get the lady out but it was just too heavy.

‘About 10 of us managed to lift up the van. Richard and a lady from the chemist pulled the woman out. They tried to give her CPR.

‘It was shocking. My heart was going so fast.’

One man, who works nearby but asked not to be named, told The News: ‘There were people everywhere. I was in disbelief. It’s all just such a blur. It was so awful to see.’

Fire crews from Cosham and Portchester were scrambled to the scene, alongside police and paramedics.

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer were also deployed in a desperate attempt to save the woman’s life.

She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, Hampshire police initially said.

Police cordoned off High Street and Vectis Way for much of the day while specialist officers investigated the crash.

A police spokesman said the woman’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

He said: ‘Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has dash cam footage.

‘If you can assist, please call 101, quoting the reference number 802 of (October 7).

‘The road was closed while we attended, but this has now been reopened.’

