Couple of miles of congestion remain on A3 northbound after lane closed due to broken down lorry

ALL lanes are now open on a section of the A3 northbound following an earlier broken down lorry.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:20 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 2:16 pm
Traffic on the A3. Picture: Romanse

As reported, one of two lanes on the road between the A31 and A322 near Guildford was closed as a result of the incident.

However, the lorry has now been recovered – although around two miles of delays remain.

In an update, National Highways said: ‘The lorry has been recovered and all lanes are now open on the A3 northbound between the A31 and A322 near Guildford.

‘There is approx. two miles of congestion following this incident so please allow time for delays to clear.’

In an earlier tweet, National Highways said: ‘Lane one (of two) is closed on the A3 northbound between the A31 and A322 near Guildford due to a broken down lorry.

‘There is approx 3.5 miles of congestion on approach causing 30 min delays above normal travel time.

‘Please allow extra journey time if in the area.’