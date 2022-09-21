Crash on M3 leaves lane blocked and delays near M27
A CRASH on the M3 near the M27 has now been cleared.
By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 6:53 pm
Delays were still being reported following the collision southbound between junction 11-12 that led to lane three being blocked.
Live travel service Romanse reported delays from junction 9 following the incident shortly after 5pm.
The lane has now been cleared with delays easing.
