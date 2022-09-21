News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crash on M3 leaves lane blocked and delays near M27

A CRASH on the M3 near the M27 has now been cleared.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 6:53 pm

Delays were still being reported following the collision southbound between junction 11-12 that led to lane three being blocked.

Read More

Read More
Police release picture of bearded man with ponytail after schoolgirl allegedly g...

Live travel service Romanse reported delays from junction 9 following the incident shortly after 5pm.

Most Popular

The lane has now been cleared with delays easing.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels.

Ambulance
M27Pompey