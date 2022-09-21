Officers have been investigating the incident on the Friday evening (August 26) between 10.30pm and 11pm that saw the 15-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted.

‘She was dancing near the main stage when she was approached from behind by a man unknown to her and touched inappropriately,’ a police statement said.

Police want to speak to this man over an alleged sexual assault of a girl, 15, at Victorious Festival. Pic Hants police

‘The victim was not injured and is being supported by specialist officers.

‘Since this was reported to us we have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public for their assistance.

‘We have this image of a man we would like to speak to, who was seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.’

The suspect is described as white, aged between 35 and 45-years-old, who is about 5ft 5in with dark hair tied into a ponytail and a beard. He was wearing a red top.

The statement added: ‘Do you recognise this man? Do you recall seeing what happened?’

The event, attended by 170,000 revellers, has also seen Hampshire police launch a rape probe following a separate incident.

In total, the force said they had received three reported sexual offences at the festival.

Anyone with information regarding the image should call police on 101 quoting 44220348294.