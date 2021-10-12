Hampshire County Council has unveiled plans to upgrade cycling and pedestrian connections between the station and Havant and South Downs College, specifically in Elmleigh Road and Petersfield Road.

As plans now go before the public, it is hoped that this will encourage more people to not only get on their bikes, but make better use of Havant railway station on journeys to Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Residents are being asked to give their feedback to the council. Picture: Michael Gillen

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council and executive lead member for economy, transport and environment, said: 'These are exciting proposals.

'We want to improve facilities and networks for bus users as well as encourage more people to leave the car at home and use public transport, cycle, or walk, for their local journeys.

'We’re keen to hear from as many people as possible.'

Under these proposals, a segregated cycle path will be created along the northern side of Elmleigh Road, running from Petersfield Road to the railway station footbridge.

A new 'sparrow' crossing will replace the pelican crossing in Petersfield Road, keeping pedestrians and cyclists separate as they cross.

The roundabout entrance to Elmleigh Road will also be narrowed, to discourage HGVs from driving down it and reduce vehicle speeds - which the council says will make it easier for pedestrians to cross.

Cllr Humby added: 'This is a significant level of transport funding that will help us provide the infrastructure to transform people’s journeys whether they cycle, walk or travel by bus.

'It also supports our commitment to tackling climate change, contributing to our target to be carbon neutral by 2050 and resilient to a two degree rise in temperature.

'As we develop our plans, we are seeking the views of local residents, businesses and other interested parties, through public engagement activities.'

Funding for the project will come from the government's Transforming Cities Fund, with Hampshire County Council, Portsmouth City Council and the Isle of Wight Council jointly securing nearly £56m.

Additional cycle and pedestrian schemes are being planned in Fareham and Gosport, totalling £19.6m between the three initiatives.

To have your say on the proposals go to hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/tcfelmleighroadimprovements.

