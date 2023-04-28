Delays caused in Portsmouth by collision between two vehicles along Eastern Road
A road traffic collision this afternoon on a major Portsmouth road has caused some delays for motorists.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST
Earlier this after there were some traffic delays on Eastern Road near the Burrfields junction following a collision involving two vehicles.
A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 1pm to a report of a road traffic collision on Eastern Road. This involved two cars and no injuries were reported.’
Any traffic delays that were in the area as a result of the incident have been cleared.