Delays expected after single-car crash at junction of Segensworth Road East and Mill Lane in Fareham
TRAFFIC delays are to be expected after a car crash in Fareham.
Fareham police closed the road at the junction of Segensworth Road East & Mill Lane after a single vehicle crash.
Workers from the REL Boarhunt garage were on the scene within five minutes to recover the damaged car.
Officers have now reopened the road, but delays are still expected.
A Facebook post from Fareham Police said: ‘ROAD CLOSED: Fareham E Shift are currently dealing with a single vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of SEGENSWORTH ROAD EAST & MILL LANE.
‘Please avoid the area if possible to save delay.
‘Massive thank you to our colleagues at REL Boarhunt who were on scene in less than 5 mins to recover the vehicle.
‘Vehicle recovered & road reopened.
‘Thank you for your patience.’
