Delays expected after single-car crash at junction of Segensworth Road East and Mill Lane in Fareham

Fareham police closed the road at the junction of Segensworth Road East & Mill Lane after a single vehicle crash.

Workers from the REL Boarhunt garage were on the scene within five minutes to recover the damaged car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A single vehicle crash has caused delays at the junction of Segensworth Road East & Mill Lane in Fareham.

Officers have now reopened the road, but delays are still expected.

A Facebook post from Fareham Police said: ‘ROAD CLOSED: Fareham E Shift are currently dealing with a single vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of SEGENSWORTH ROAD EAST & MILL LANE.

SEE ALSO: Residents fear changes to car park at Locks Heath Shopping Village

‘Please avoid the area if possible to save delay.

‘Massive thank you to our colleagues at REL Boarhunt who were on scene in less than 5 mins to recover the vehicle.

‘Vehicle recovered & road reopened.

‘Thank you for your patience.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron