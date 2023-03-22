News you can trust since 1877
Delays expected along A3057 in Hampshire after one died and two hospitalised in crash

Delays are expected following the closure of part of a major road after a fatal collision this morning.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT

The A3057 is closed in both directions between Cottonworth Cottages/Fullerton Rd and B3420 Winchester Road.

The collision was between an orange Mini Clubman and a silver Suzuki Wagon R on the A3057 Romsey Road, between Stockbridge and Andover.

Emergency services were at the scene of the collision.

One woman in her 70's died and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One woman in her 70’s died and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for the emergency services to conduct accident investigation works following the incident.

