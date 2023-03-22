News you can trust since 1877
Woman dead and two in hospital following collision on the A3057 this morning

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision on a Hampshire road this morning.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT

Police officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were called just after 9am this morning (March 22) to a report of a collision involving an orange Mini Clubman and a silver Suzuki Wagon R on the A3057 Romsey Road, between Stockbridge and Andover.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision where a woman in her 70s sadly died.

Her family will be supported by specialist officers.

A teenage girl and a man in his 30s have also suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The police are currently are appealing for witnesses to come forward following this collision to get more information.

If anyone has any information or any relevant dash-cam footage of either vehicle in this incident or the moments leading up to it, please call 101 or report online quoting reference 44230113709.

