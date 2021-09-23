Delays on M27 near Fareham after car and trailer jack-knife
LANES along the M27 by Fareham have now been cleared after a car and trailer jack-knifed causing heavy delays.
The two outer lanes heading eastbound between junction 9 at Park Gate and junction 10 at Wickham were affected at around 1.55pm today when a car towing a ‘large trailer’ jack-knifed.
Delays of up to 30 minutes were reported until around 3.20pm when the lanes were cleared.
In a tweet National Highways South East said: ‘A car towing a large trailer has jack knifed on the #M27 eastbound between J9 #ParkGate and J10 #Wickham.
‘Currently the two outer lanes are affected.
‘Please approach with caution.’
A spokeswoman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were notified by one of our colleagues that there was a collision on the M27 at 1.55pm.
‘We had a specialist practitioner and an ambulance crew on scene but no one required hospital treatment.’
Hampshire police said they did not attend.